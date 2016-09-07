This photo of the traffic jam leaving Burning Man looks like a scene straight out of 'Mad Max'

Burning Man has come and gone for another year.

The annual pop-up community and art festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, from August 28 to September 5 drew an estimated 70,000 people. Nowhere is that clearer than in one photo of the masses caught in quite the traffic jam leaving the playa.

Reddit user Andaroodle shared an image of dozens upon dozens of vehicles leaving the Nevada desert.

It looks like an image straight out of George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” (just with a lot more cars and minus the Doof Warrior, of course).

Warner Bros. A scene from a brilliant car chase scene in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

The 2015 film set in a future apocalyptic wasteland features a scene with dozens of makeshift vehicles racing across the desert sands in an epic car chase. The film is full of over-the-top vehicles and costumes that would fit right at home in the playa. In fact, many people make comparisons between franchise and the event, which is now 30 years old.

Of course, real Mad Max fans know there’s already a festival dedicated to them and it’s not Burning Man.

