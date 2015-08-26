'Burning Man: The Musical' might happen, and it's about a young entrepreneur's adventure after he eats mushrooms in the desert

Burning Man — the annual week-long counterculture festival that attracts techies, raving hipsters, strange art, and burning effigies — has evolved to become one of Silicon Valley’s go-to social networking spots.

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos have made pilgrimages to the Nevada desert and lived lavishly in VIP supertents that boast WiFi, pool tables, and top notch chefs.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get more bizarre, a team of people are trying to honour that intersection of festival goers and techies by creating Burning Man: The Musical.

The plot is about Joe, a young entrepreneur portrayed by Travis Kent, who hopes to become a multimillionaire. He jumps at a chance to make this a reality by crashing one of the elite Burning Man campsites. He eats a few mushrooms before venturing into the desert and adventure ensues.

Matt Werner, a technical writer at Google, created an Indiegogo campaign to raise $US20,000 from the rest of the world so that the musical can become reality. The team behind the musical is a mixed bag of veteran “Burners” (people who have attended Burning Man), writers, singers, and a crew complete with producers and directors.

The crew is releasing little chunks of songs here and there throughout the course of the Indigogo campaign.

The production’s opening number shows Burners prancing around in costume, juxtaposed against the suit-and-tie self-starters of a Silicon Valley office. You can watch it here:

