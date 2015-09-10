This is what you need to see when you go to Burning Man

Jasmine Burroughs went to Burning Man in Black Rock City, Nevada to collect video of all the must-see attractions from this year’s festivities. If you want to see what you missed this year or work on your checklist for next year — here are all the things you have to check out at Burning Man.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Jasmine Burroughs.

