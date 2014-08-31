Stunning Time-Lapse Video Shows Just How Huge Burning Man Really Is

Burning Man is well under way this week, out in the Black Rock Desert of northern Nevada. For those of us who have never been to the week-long festival of free spirits, it’s hard to get a grasp on just how massive the festivities really are.

Musician, photographer, and Burning Man devotee, Roy Two Thousand, recently released a video, titled “Lake of Dreams,” featuring gorgeous footage from last year’s Burning Man. Using time-lapse technology and wide angles, we can see just how massive and busy the party really is.

The video begins by setting the scene, showing Black Rock Desert before any Burners arrive. We can see here how massive the landscape is.

Roy Two Thousand/Vimeo

Soon, though, festival-goers arrive.

We already see the massive pyramid-like structure, known that year as the “The Temple of Whollyness,” that had been designed and built for the festival.

Here, we can see one of the many massive sculptures and art installations, present at every Burning Man.

As the sun sets and the night moves in, the activity picks up.

Soon, the actual burning, which gives Burning Man its name, begins.

But, at some point, the party has to end. Not for long, though. The sun rises over the desert and the festivities begin again.

You can check out the full video here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

