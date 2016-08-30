Burning Man has started -- here are the first photos

Business Insider/Aly Weisman A shot of life at Burning Man from 2013.

The 30th annual Burning Man kicked off over the weekend in the Black Rock Desert and the pictures already look unreal.

The annual festival slash art installation is taking place this year from August 28 to September 5 at its yearly site located two hours North of Reno, Nevada.

Already, tents and RVs litter the landscape. “Burners” roam between tents and art installations and first-timers roll naked in the dirt as a Burning Man baptism.

It looks just as crazy as it sounds. Here’s the latest on Instagram:

















You can see more crazy ‘grams by following hashtags like #BurningMan, #BurningMan2016, and #BlackRockCity.

There is also a Burning Man livestream:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Get the latest updates via the official Burning Man Twitter feed.

