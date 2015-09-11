Inside a 'fancy celebrity camp' at Burning Man

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderA woman poses outside of the camp where celebrities stayed in these tents.
There are many different ways to do Burning Man.
While wealthy tech titans like Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, and Mark Zuckerberg erect fancy luxury camps in advance, many others arrive to the playa with no plan and pitch their tents where they find space.
But “fancy camps,” as they’re called, have become more prevalent in recent years.
One camp this year was especially buzzed about because of its celebrity clientele that included many models and actress Susan Sarandon. Despite perks like a private chef, the glamorous campers still had to use an outhouse.
Check out one fancy camp at this year’s Burning Man…
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Chandeliers hung from the ceiling and gorgeous rugs littered the ground. It was the least dusty environment I saw all weekend.
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Suki, along with the other campers, ate food prepared by a chef in a truck devoted to cooking. The food was presented buffet style and one black tie dinner included whole pigs and lobsters.
This photo is from inside the tent. They were pretty bare, with just cots for sleeping and full length mirrors.
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Sarandon posted from inside the lounge: 'Friend dancing with the gypsy musicians in Pussycat Lounge at Burningman.'
'Post-burn decompression is off to a great start. Thanks @SurfAir for the ride home!' she posted on Wednesday.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.