Inside a 'fancy celebrity camp' at Burning Man

Aly Weisman/Business Insider A woman poses outside of the camp where celebrities stayed in these tents.

There are many different ways to do Burning Man.

While wealthy tech titans like Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, and Mark Zuckerberg erect fancy luxury camps in advance, many others arrive to the playa with no plan and pitch their tents where they find space.

But “fancy camps,” as they’re called, have become more prevalent in recent years.

One camp this year was especially buzzed about because of its celebrity clientele that included many models and actress Susan Sarandon. Despite perks like a private chef, the glamorous campers still had to use an outhouse.

Check out one fancy camp at this year’s Burning Man…

While most camps at Burning Man are a random mix of tents, yurts, and RVs.... Aly Weisman/Business Insider With living room-like gathering tents like this... Aly Weisman/Business Insider There's also the occasional 'fancy camps' that offer incredible communal areas. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This camp had a check-in desk for any visitors and a working ceramic fountain. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Chandeliers hung from the ceiling and gorgeous rugs littered the ground. It was the least dusty environment I saw all weekend. Aly Weisman/Business Insider You even entered through a foyer area. Aly Weisman/Business Insider The camp was a favourite for celebrities like model Suki Waterhouse. Suki, along with the other campers, ate food prepared by a chef in a truck devoted to cooking. The food was presented buffet style and one black tie dinner included whole pigs and lobsters. Susan Sarandon also stayed in the camp. Celebrities and commoners alike stayed in rows of tents. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Sarandon posted a crazy photo of the tents in different weather conditions. It was a solid set up. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This photo is from inside the tent. They were pretty bare, with just cots for sleeping and full length mirrors. Toilets and showers were communal and located outside. Aly Weisman/Business Insider But instead of your average porta pottie, these toilets were made of solid silver. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Outside the camp, there was a giant chess board. Aly Weisman/Business Insider And a nearby 'Pussycat Lounge' for partying. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Sarandon posted from inside the lounge: 'Friend dancing with the gypsy musicians in Pussycat Lounge at Burningman.' She also posted this photo of the bar. Sarandon pretty much won Burning Man. 'Post-burn decompression is off to a great start. Thanks @SurfAir for the ride home!' she posted on Wednesday. Now check out how I did Burning Man...

