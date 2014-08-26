Burning Man Was Supposed To Start Today, But It's Now Closed Until Tomorrow Due To Rainstorms

The annual Burning Man celebration was officially slated to begin today, but reports from the festival’sTwitterandFacebookaccounts indicate that will not be the case.

Due to inclement weather, fans are being turned away at the festival gates. The “fully functioning metropolis” known as Black Rock City will be closed until further notice, with festival organisers confirming that it will not officially open until at least midday Tuesday.

The Burning Man traffic Twitter account was the first to report the rain, with the official festival account soon following suit, eventually confirming that the festival won’t begin until tomorrow.




According to attendees’ social media posts as of a few hours ago, the line of cars waiting to get into the festival was looking at at least twelve hours of standing by.

Meanwhile, Burners are responding to the crisis via Facebook in the most Burning Man way possible:

Be sure to pack your umbrellas!

