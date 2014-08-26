Burning Man Was Supposed To Start Today, But It's Now Closed Until Tomorrow Due To Rainstorms

The annual Burning Man celebration was officially slated to begin today, but reports from the festival’sTwitterandFacebookaccounts indicate that will not be the case.

Due to inclement weather, fans are being turned away at the festival gates. The “fully functioning metropolis” known as Black Rock City will be closed until further notice, with festival organisers confirming that it will not officially open until at least midday Tuesday.

Post by Burning Man.

The Burning Man traffic Twitter account was the first to report the rain, with the official festival account soon following suit, eventually confirming that the festival won’t begin until tomorrow.









Rain on Playa. Gate Road currently shut down at the 8 mile entrance. Stop before you get to Gerlach if you can.

— Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) August 25, 2014

Rain continuing. Please do not come to Burning Man until you hear otherwise from official channels.

— Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) August 25, 2014

Rain continues on playa. Playa access closed until further notice. Stay in Reno or nearest city. No event traffic currently allowed on 447.

— Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) August 25, 2014

BRC is closed thru tonight & possibly into tomorrow a.m. Cars being turned back @ Wadsworth. Cars also being turned around @ event entrance.

— Burning Man (@burningman) August 25, 2014

If you’re in Reno, please stay there until we let you know the Gate has reopened.

— Burning Man (@burningman) August 25, 2014

BRC is closed until midday Tuesday due to rain and standing water. Playa is un-drivable. Law enforcement is turning cars back.

— Burning Man (@burningman) August 25, 2014

According to attendees’ social media posts as of a few hours ago, the line of cars waiting to get into the festival was looking at at least twelve hours of standing by.

Post by Cerraeh Dutchess Laykin.

Meanwhile, Burners are responding to the crisis via Facebook in the most Burning Man way possible:

Be sure to pack your umbrellas!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.