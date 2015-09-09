The costumes at Burning Man are beyond over-the-top, wild, and crazy

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThe costumes at Burning are better than Halloween.
When it’s nearly 100 degrees in the middle of the Nevada desert, clothing is limited, and sometimes even optional at Burning Man–“an annual art event and temporary community based on radical self expression in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.”
But for those who do choose to wear clothing, it’s all about the costumes. The ornate outfits have become a huge part of the festival.
Bikinis, body paint, tutus, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns, and feathers — it’s all there. Often all worn at once.
Check out some of the best outfits from this year’s festival…
