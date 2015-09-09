The costumes at Burning Man are beyond over-the-top, wild, and crazy

Aly Weisman
Burning Man costumeAly Weisman/Business InsiderThe costumes at Burning are better than Halloween.

When it’s nearly 100 degrees in the middle of the Nevada desert, clothing is limited, and sometimes even optional at Burning Man–“an annual art event and temporary community based on radical self expression in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.”

But for those who do choose to wear clothing, it’s all about the costumes. The ornate outfits have become a huge part of the festival.

Bikinis, body paint, tutus, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns, and feathers — it’s all there. Often all worn at once.

Check out some of the best outfits from this year’s festival…

Burning Man is famous for its colourful costumes worn by attendees.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Women go all out.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

So do the men.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

This guy's shirt was one of the most creative outfits we saw.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Headpieces are everywhere.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

They can be very intricate.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Made of real animals.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Or fake, fuzzy animals.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Or they can be suggestive.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

These people went as 'inbred cats.' Get it?!

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Collar and neck pieces were also big this year. Many were made of feathers...

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

... Or beads.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

This woman applied flowers to her bike helmet.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

While others went with helmets that had horns.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

There was facial jewellery.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

And breastplates.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

People in pink bikinis.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

And pink dresses.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

With pink umbrellas.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

And giant pink flowers on their heads.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

It's a pretty attractive crowd.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

People were scantily clad.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

But still managed to keep warm.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Groups stayed together.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

And often stuck with a theme.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Cheetah was a big theme this year.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Gold was also a big trend at this year's festival. Both for wings...

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

... And capes.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Many were coordinated.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Or completely matching.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Some had a colour scheme.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

This couple coordinated their eye wear.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

This lady was really feeling her goggles, which are useful to protect eyes from the dust.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

This couple said they have been dressing up and coming to the festival for years.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Most just wanted to be comfortable in the heat and have fun.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Check out my trip to Burning Man here...

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.