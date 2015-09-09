The costumes at Burning Man are beyond over-the-top, wild, and crazy

Aly Weisman/Business Insider The costumes at Burning are better than Halloween.

When it’s nearly 100 degrees in the middle of the Nevada desert, clothing is limited, and sometimes even optional at Burning Man–“an annual art event and temporary community based on radical self expression in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.”

But for those who do choose to wear clothing, it’s all about the costumes. The ornate outfits have become a huge part of the festival.

Bikinis, body paint, tutus, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns, and feathers — it’s all there. Often all worn at once.

Check out some of the best outfits from this year’s festival…

Burning Man is famous for its colourful costumes worn by attendees. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Women go all out. Aly Weisman/Business Insider So do the men. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This guy's shirt was one of the most creative outfits we saw. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Headpieces are everywhere. Aly Weisman/Business Insider They can be very intricate. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Made of real animals. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Or fake, fuzzy animals. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Or they can be suggestive. Aly Weisman/Business Insider These people went as 'inbred cats.' Get it?! Aly Weisman/Business Insider Collar and neck pieces were also big this year. Many were made of feathers... Aly Weisman/Business Insider ... Or beads. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This woman applied flowers to her bike helmet. Aly Weisman/Business Insider While others went with helmets that had horns. Aly Weisman/Business Insider There was facial jewellery. Aly Weisman/Business Insider And breastplates. Aly Weisman/Business Insider People in pink bikinis. Aly Weisman/Business Insider And pink dresses. Aly Weisman/Business Insider With pink umbrellas. Aly Weisman/Business Insider And giant pink flowers on their heads. Aly Weisman/Business Insider It's a pretty attractive crowd. Aly Weisman/Business Insider People were scantily clad. Aly Weisman/Business Insider But still managed to keep warm. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Groups stayed together. Aly Weisman/Business Insider And often stuck with a theme. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Cheetah was a big theme this year. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Gold was also a big trend at this year's festival. Both for wings... Aly Weisman/Business Insider ... And capes. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Many were coordinated. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Or completely matching. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Some had a colour scheme. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This couple coordinated their eye wear. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This lady was really feeling her goggles, which are useful to protect eyes from the dust. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This couple said they have been dressing up and coming to the festival for years. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Most just wanted to be comfortable in the heat and have fun. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Check out my trip to Burning Man here...

