The Costumes At Burning Man Are Better Than Halloween

When it’s nearly 100 degrees in the middle of the Nevada desert, clothing is limited, and sometimes even optional at Burning Man–“an annual art event and temporary community based on radical self expression in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.”

But for those who do choose to wear clothing, it’s all about the costumes.

And the ornate outfits have become a huge part of the festival.

Bikinis, body paint, tutus, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns and feathers — it’s all there. Often all worn at once.

We attended the festival last year and documented what we saw…

Everyone used bikes to get around the Burning Man desert, but that didn't stop people from breaking out their best costumes.

Like this guy, who went all out in green.

Or this creative dog-in-a-cage costume.

Couples often coordinated.

Umbrellas were used more as a fashion accessory than to keep the sun away.

Braided hair was big.

The headgear got pretty crazy.

This group had matching feathered mohawks.

While scarves and goggles were used to keep the dust away, feathers were a definite trend.

Feathers in showgirl costumes.

Feathers on heads and skirts.

Headdresses were everywhere.

And wigs.

Wigs of all colours to match every outfit.

Hats made of straws.

Hats of all shapes.

Hats of all sizes and materials.

Bejewelled faces.

Like most festival scenes, the floral crowns were everywhere.

Girls just love 'em.

Genie hats made a surprising appearance.

Who wore it better?

Tutus are also popular.

For both genders.

This guy channeled Jim Carrey's character in 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.'

Some tutus were more sinister.

But they all looked awesome against the vast desert backdrop.

Masks were somewhat frightening.

But could also be fun.

People wore wings.

And talk about 'carrot top.'

Groups of friends tend to dress in themes.

Like these rockstars.

And wore as little clothing as they could.

Swimwear was everywhere.

Guys in tights and girls in boy shorts.

The more colour, the better.

This lady was a rainbow unicorn.

This couple coordinated their brights.

Others kept it all-white.

Feathers and fringe? Check.

No beach? No problem.

You pick up quite a few friends along the way.

And everyone of all ages gets in the costume spirit.

And like everything else at burning man -- from the bikes to the art -- even the costumes light up at night.

So what is Burning Man, exactly?

