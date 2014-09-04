The Costumes At Burning Man Are Better Than Halloween

Business Insider/Aly Weisman A rainbow unicorn at last year’s Burning Man.

When it’s nearly 100 degrees in the middle of the Nevada desert, clothing is limited, and sometimes even optional at Burning Man–“an annual art event and temporary community based on radical self expression in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.”

But for those who do choose to wear clothing, it’s all about the costumes.

And the ornate outfits have become a huge part of the festival.

Bikinis, body paint, tutus, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns and feathers — it’s all there. Often all worn at once.

We attended the festival last year and documented what we saw…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.