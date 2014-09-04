The Costumes At Burning Man Are Better Than Halloween

Business Insider/Aly WeismanA rainbow unicorn at last year’s Burning Man.
When it’s nearly 100 degrees in the middle of the Nevada desert, clothing is limited, and sometimes even optional at Burning Man–“an annual art event and temporary community based on radical self expression in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.”
But for those who do choose to wear clothing, it’s all about the costumes.
And the ornate outfits have become a huge part of the festival.
Bikinis, body paint, tutus, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns and feathers — it’s all there. Often all worn at once.
We attended the festival last year and documented what we saw…
Everyone used bikes to get around the Burning Man desert, but that didn't stop people from breaking out their best costumes.
And like everything else at burning man -- from the bikes to the art -- even the costumes light up at night.
