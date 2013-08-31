This Is What It Looks Like When 68,000 People Build A Temporary City In The Nevada Desert

Burning Man, the annual arts, culture, and music festival in the Nevada desert, is well underway.

This year, as many as 68,000 people were expected to turn out to join the “experimental community,” which is completely built from the ground up ever year.

Reuters photographer Jim Urquhart captured these stunning aerial images of Black Rock City, the city built by festival participants.

Here’s a closer look at some of the temporary structures and trailers of Black Rock City:

Some of the structures are incredibly elaborate, especially considering they’re only meant to last a week:

The “Man,” seen in the foreground of this photo, is burned in effigy at the end of the festival:

Here’s what he looks like from the ground:

Festival-goers get around on bikes, and are largely cut off from the outside world.

At the end of Burning Man, participants are told to “leave no trace” of their weeklong party in the desert.

