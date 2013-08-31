This Is What It Looks Like When 68,000 People Build A Temporary City In The Nevada Desert

Julie Zeveloff

Burning Man, the annual arts, culture, and music festival in the Nevada desert, is well underway.

This year, as many as 68,000 people were expected to turn out to join the “experimental community,” which is completely built from the ground up ever year.

Reuters photographer Jim Urquhart captured these stunning aerial images of Black Rock City, the city built by festival participants.

Burning man aerial viewREUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Here’s a closer look at some of the temporary structures and trailers of Black Rock City:

Burning man aerialREUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Some of the structures are incredibly elaborate, especially considering they’re only meant to last a week:

Burning man structuresREUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The “Man,” seen in the foreground of this photo, is burned in effigy at the end of the festival:

Burning manREUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Here’s what he looks like from the ground:

Burning manREUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Festival-goers get around on bikes, and are largely cut off from the outside world.

Burning manREUTERS/Jim Bourg

At the end of Burning Man, participants are told to “leave no trace” of their weeklong party in the desert.

Burning manREUTERS/Jim Bourg

