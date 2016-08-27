Burning Man is starting soon -- here are the first pictures from the playa

Get ready for your Instagram feed to be taken over by “burners” — Burning Man 2016 starts this weekend.

This year’s 30th annual Burning Man will run from August 28 to September 5 in the Black Rock Desert, two hours North of Reno, Nevada. For those who don’t know, Burning Man is part festival, part art installation, and part camp site, where tents and RVs litter the landscape and first-timers roll naked in the dirt as a sort of Burning Man baptism.

It looks just as crazy as it sounds.



The playa, as the location is called by festival goers, is already starting to rise up from the surrounding desert as artists and members of the Burning Man collective start to move in and build their temporary community.





Art installations, mobiles homes, and more are starting to roll in on Instagram under the hashtag #BurningMan2016.







And everyone’s getting really excited.



You can find out more about Burning Man here.

