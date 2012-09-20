Burning American Flag Kills Pakistani Protestor

Vehicles burn in the street after protestors reacted to bomb blasts which targeted a Shiite Muslim processions in Lahore, Pakistan.

His name was Abdullah Ismail, and he was down for the cause when he partook in Anti-American protests while his compadres applied fire to flag.Now he’s down … forever.



Pakistan’s own The Express Tribune reports:

One of the participants of the rally, Abdullah Ismail, passed away after he was taken to Mayo Hospital. Witnesses said he had complained of feeling unwell from the smoke from US flags burnt at the rally.

Believe it or not, the article was not about Ismail, but about Pakistan’s push for “America to criminalise blasphemy.”

No need to criminalise stupidity, on the other hand, since it usually punishes itself.

Most flags are made of polyester or nylon, which, when engulfed in flame, become quite carcinogenic. (Just ask any firefighter.) Standing on a pile or near a pile of plastics turned gaseous probably isn’t the best course of action.

As of the writing of this report, blasphemy and flag burning were still legal in the United States.

