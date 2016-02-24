VIDEO: A huge crane collapsed in Melbourne after catching on fire

The collapsed crane. Photo: Melbourne Fire Brigade

A massive crane on a St Kilda road building site in Melbourne collapsed yesterday following an electrical fire in the motor which spread to the cabin.

The incident occurred at the $60 million, 19-storey Parque Apartments development at 557 St Kilda Road on the corner of Moubray Road, next to Wesley College.

The crane’s gantry arm fell to the ground as nine fire crews battled to extinguish the blaze as the remaining structure teetered.

Asher Wolf was witness to the unfolding drama and captured the dramatic collapse, along with the 7 News helicopter. As the gantry fell, wiring can be seen lashing the street below. There have been no reports of injuries.

Video: Crane on fire just collapsed on St Kilda Road pic.twitter.com/PcsnKslAiV — Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) February 23, 2016

#BREAKING: Raw footage: A crane has collapsed after catching fire in St Kilda Road.https://t.co/8CZkJS4KLc — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) February 23, 2016

The blaze now appears to be under control after crews used extension hoses to douse the fire, which broke out around 4.30pm.

Fire crew hosing down the fire now pic.twitter.com/FJ7pFDwEQh — Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) February 23, 2016

Fire in a crane on St Kilda Road has spread causing the arm of the crane to collapse and fall into the grounds below pic.twitter.com/djet0knyoa — MFB (@MFB_NEWS) February 23, 2016

