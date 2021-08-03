How a burned table is professionally restored

Nazar, the owner of The Restorer, restores and repairs damaged furniture.

He works on artificial and natural surfaces such as wood, leather, and more.

This is a restoration of a wood-veneer table with an oak base that has been burned.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Nazar is the owner of The Restorer in Ukraine. He specializes in repairing and restoring furniture with damage and defects. This is a wood-veneer table with an oak base. The owner forgot to blow out a candle, and it burned through the veneered surface into the wood.

This left a 30-centimeter-wide hole that’s about 3 to 4 millimeters deep. Before he can start any restoration work, he cleans and removes as much of the burned area as possible. He uses a small grinder to remove the blackened layers. Then he uses a blade to carefully remove larger pieces.

After a basic cleaning and degreasing, he adds clear packaging tape over the entire area and trims around it. This leaves only the damaged area exposed and the other areas protected by the tape. Then it’s time to repair the hole. To do this, he’s using a wood putty. This acts as a filler and hardener and can easily be covered with toners, paints, and varnish, which he’ll use later on in the process.

After drying for about 40 minutes, the putty hardens, and he can sand it to create a level surface. He uses a cloth with a light solvent to clean the dust off before moving on to the next step.

After that, the tape comes off. To start adding color back into the repaired hole, he uses a mix of tints and furniture wax that he’s color-matched to the original wood tone. He starts around the perimeter and works his way into the center. He’s doing this using a nozzle and gas soldering iron. This melts the wax onto the damaged area. The wax helps to restore and fill the color of the wood veneer. He finishes this repair by leveling the surface with an abrasive restoration fiber.

Once the burns are removed and the hole is filled, it’s time to add the wood grain. Nazar does this by painting it with a tinted alcohol-based toner. He paints it in by hand and uses a semi-matte varnish to lock everything in and keep it protected from dirt and water in the future.