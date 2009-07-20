Burned By HD DVD, Toshiba To Sell Blu-ray Players

A year and a half ago, Toshiba pulled the plug on HD DVD, ending the next-gen disc format war, after a few important studios pulled their support in favour of rival Blu-ray. Now, Toshiba will enter the Blu-ray business, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun report summarized by PC World.

Why bother? Blu-ray isn’t exactly on fire, and discs are still way too expensive, but it’s doing better than many sceptics expected.

Including PlayStation 3 devices, more than 11 million Blu-ray players are present in the U.S., according to the Digital Entertainment Group. And while consumer entertainment spending in the U.S. dropped 4% year-over-year in the first half of 2009, Blu-ray disc sales were up 91% to $407 million. Blu-ray rental spending was up 62% during the first half, too.

Meanwhile, digital distribution, the format that will likely eventually kill the video disc, was up 21% to $968 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.