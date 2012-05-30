How To Send A Self-Destructing Message

Want to have an email message get destroyed as soon as its read?



Try out Burn Note an online message system we first heard about from CNET.

The site allows you to send a “self-destructing” message to anyone with an email address. Once the recipient reads the message it is erased without a trace. The site employs HTTPS security going an extra step to protect your messages.

You have control over how long it takes for the message to be erased, if the message can be copied or not, and can even password protect the note.

The site is set up to be extremely simple and is supposed to simulate a conversation instead of leaving behind a thread of conversation.

Check out Burn Note for yourself and let us know what you think of the service.

