Burma Bans Skype, Which Is One Of The Few Windows To The Outside World

Than Shwe, leader of the Burmese junta

Photo: Wikipedia

Burma, one of the world’s most repressie and reclusive dictatorships, is in the process of banning Skype and other internet voice calls, Global Post reports.This is even worse than it sounds, because internet voice calls from internet cafés are one of the very few ways Burmese have to interact with the outside world.



While mobile phones and mobile technology have been a revolution in the developing world, in Burma a mobile phone number costs $1,700. By comparison, GDP per capita in Burma, one of the world’s poorest countries, is $1,100.

This is just all-around awful.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.