Burlington is the latest retailer to drop Ivanka Trump's brand online

Discount retailer Burlington Coat Factory no longer sells products from Ivanka Trump’s brand online.

As of last Friday, the retailer’s website no longer stocks Ivanka Trump’s accessories and clothing. The change comes amidst news of a number of retailers dropping the first daughter’s line in the last two weeks, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Gilt.

Burlington was selling 13 items from Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, as of last Tuesday, according to Shannon Coulter, the brand strategist who started the #GrabYourWallet Trump boycott.

Since October, Coulter has been charting which retailers do business with the Trump family on the Grab Your Wallet website. People who oppose Trump’s actions and policies are encouraged to boycott any company that does business with the Trump family.

In the same time period, sales of Ivanka Trump’s brand have reportedly slumped, at least at some retailers. Sales of Ivanka Trump’s line at Nordstrom fell 32% in 2016, with the worst decline in the second half of the year as the election heated up, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It’s unclear if Burlington will continue to sell Ivanka Trump’s brand in stores. The retailer did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

As retailers such as Nordstrom have dropped Ivanka’s brand, Trump and members of his administration have come under fire for their support of the first daughter. On Twitter, Trump called Nordstrom’s decision to drop the brand unfair — a move the top ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush told Business Insider was unethical and “reprehensible.”

Ivanka Trump’s brand has said that, despite threats of boycott, it experienced “significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016.”

“We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains,” Rosemary K. Young, Ivanka Trump’s senior director of marketing, said in a statement to Business Insider in response to news that Nordstrom would drop the brand. “The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.