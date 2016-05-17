The Vermont college that just announced it's shutting down in 2 weeks didn't tell students at their commencement ceremony

(AP Photo/Wilson Ring) This Feb. 22, 2015 photo shows a building on the campus of Burlington College in Burlington, Vt. The college, formerly headed by Jane Sanders, wife of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, announced Monday, May 16, 2016, it is closing. The school has been struggling under the weight of its $10 million purchase of property and buildings during from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington that it made during her presidency.

Burlington College announced to students, faculty, and staff on Monday that it will be shuttering its doors in just two weeks, the Burlington Free Press reported.

The school will officially close on May 27.

While the college’s Board of Trustees made the decision unanimously on Friday, there was no mention of the closure at the school’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, according to the Free Press.

The school celebrated its 35th commencement ceremony on Saturday, with former president and founder Dr. Steward LaCasce as the keynote speaker.

“This is a great loss to the higher ed community,” current President Carol A. Moore said on Monday, according to the Free Press.

The school seems to be in the process of sending out more information. A woman who identified herself as an administrative assistant at Burlington College asked for patience from students in the processing of information

“Please keep in mind that your faculty and staff are also having to process this news and your kindness and patience is appreciated,” she wrote in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

She also indicated that students will be receiving an email informing them of what will happen next and that faculty advisors will be in touch.

Some students have already expressed their sadness and frustration on Facebook.



Burlington College did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

