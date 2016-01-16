BURKINA FASO ATTACKS: At least 20 people dead and 60 hostages freed in hotel siege

Security forces have freed around 63 hostages following suspected terror attacks by Al-Qaeda in a hotel in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, with reports that 20 people have died.

Earlier today, the country’s foreign minister, Alpha Barry, confirmed the deaths saying that security forces would conduct a raid to free the remaining hostages.

“For the dead, we do not have a precise figure, but there are at least 20 dead,” the head of Yalgado Ouedraogo hospital, Robert Sangare, told AFP. “We have had at least 15 wounded with bullet wounds and others who suffered injuries during the panic to escape.”

The number of those wounded is now estimated to be 33 with the hostage situation still being attended to by Burkinabe forces and French special forces.

The attacks began on Friday evening at the Splendid Hotel, a four-star hotel near the airport known to be popular among Western tourists, as well as the nearby Cappuccino cafe.

According to eyewitnesses, two car bombs exploded outside the hotel at around 19:30 local time with three to four masked men seen entering the hotel premises, which is often frequented by UN staff and used by French troops.

Journalists from i24NEWS at the site are already claiming that more than 100 people have been taken hostage and that the armed militants carried out the attack in the name of ISIS.

The ongoing hostage situation has been described by officials from the French Embassy as a “terrorist attack” with reports by Reuters that Al Qaeda of Islamic Maghreb has already claimed responsibility for the attacks on the hotel.

A curfew is currently in place for the country’s capital from 2300 GMT to 0600, France’s ambassador to the country, Gilles Thibault, confirmed today.

The attacks come just two months after more than 20 people died following a terrorist attack on the Radisson Blu Hotel in Mali. African jihadi groups claimed responsibility for the attacks which saw around 170 hostages being taken.

More to come.

