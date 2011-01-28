ALL NBCUniversal Employees Will Get 25 Shares In Comcast

NBCUniversal held a town hall today to introduce its employees to their new corporate overlords.



TVNewser’s intrepid Alex Weprin has been Twittering the event.

New NBCU CEO Steve Burke told the crowd they would all be getting 25 shares in Comcast (woot?) and after he and host Brian Williams joked about their Jersey “roots.”

BriWi: “We are both Jersey Shore people.” Burke: “We have houses at the Jersey shore.” BriWi: “well, I grew up there.”

Also? Peacock lovers should rest assured. The logo Weprin got his hands on last night is for corporate not consumer use. THE PEACOCK IS SAFE.

