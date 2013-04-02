The Guy Who Built The World's Tallest Building Wants To Beat His Own Record

The chairman of the company that constructed Dubai’s Burj Khalifa — the tallest building in the world — isn’t resting on his laurels.



The chairman, Mohamed Alabbar of Emaar, told the Arabian Business Journal that he would like to build an even bigger tower in Asia, and that he had already identified a location.

It’s a jab at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who is currently developing a tower in Jeddah that’s slated to become the new tallest building in the world. That building, called Kingdom Tower, is slated to top out at 1000 meters.

Alabbar told Arabian Business he would like his next project to be “a little taller” than the tower in Jeddah.

“The answer is yes I want to try,” he told Arabian Business. “It is quite a task with safety issues and making sure it is done right. It’s typical human progress. We have done fabulous stuff here; we know what the value is.”

(via The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat)

