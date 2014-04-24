Skydivers Set A New Base Jumping World Record With A Leap Off Of The World's Tallest Building

Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet broke a world record by jumping from a platform 500 feet above the world’s tallest building. The team leapt from Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tower while executing choreographed movements on the way down from 2,717 feet in the air.

A video posted this week by Skydive Dubai captures the jump and their safe parachute landing on the building’s lawn.

The duo trained three years for the jump. Training included jumping from a Swiss mountain to acclimate themselves to the altitude of the tower, as well as jumping several times from helicopters in the Dubai skyline.

According to The Daily Mail, the duo was not the first to execute a base jump off the top of the Burj Khalifa. To ensure they broke a record however, Fugen and Reffet had a special three-by-one meter platform constructed at the very top of a pinnacle, which added 500 feet to their jump.

Check out the full video of the before, during and after the jump below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t: Bleacher Report)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.