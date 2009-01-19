Burj Dubai: World's Tallest Freestanding Structure, Now And Forever

Luxury residential development/skyscraper, the Burj Dubai, is the now world’s tallest freestanding structure at 2,684 feet. But given the numerous buildings under construction in Dubai, the Burj has added a telescopic spire that can be extended if another building ends up being taller.
If only William Van Alen had thought of that.
