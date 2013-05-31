Take A Tour Of The World's Most Luxurious Hotel

Jennifer Polland
Burj Al Arab hotel exterior

The Burj Al Arab calls itself the “World’s Most Luxurious Hotel”—and for good reason.

With 202 luxurious duplex suites, four swimming pools, a private beach club, personalised butler service, and airport transfers in a Rolls Royce, Mercedes, or helicopter, it stands out in almost every way for its over-the-top luxury.

They even recently unveiled solid 24-carat gold iPads, which serve as a “virtual concierge” for guests.

The hotel is filled with over-the-top luxuries that may seem extravagant, but when you’re paying $1,500 per night (the starting rate for a double room), you expect the ultimate in luxury—and Burj Al Arab delivers.

The hotel is located on artificial island in Dubai, overlooking the Persian Gulf.

It's the fourth-tallest hotel in the world, and it's known for its sail-like shape.

Inside, the building feels grand and spacious. The colourful lobby area is influenced by Islamic design aesthetics.

As is the spacious atrium.

The suites here are enormous and appointed with elegant furnishings.

Most bedrooms have king-sized beds with luxurious linens.

And nearly all rooms have incredible views of the Gulf, desert, or city.

Even the bathrooms are luxurious, with marble Jacuzzi tubs and elegant tiles.

Some suites, like this Diplomatic Suite, come with giant sitting rooms where you can entertain guests.

You can play snooker with friends right in your room.

Other suites have full dining rooms.

But there's really no reason to eat in your room when you can dine in the hotel's fine-dining restaurants, like Al Mahara.

There's a floor-to-ceiling aquarium inside the restaurant. Watch the fish swim by as you dine on delicacies like caviar, oysters, and lobster. Main dishes cost anywhere from $70 to $250.

Or if you'd rather look at the city skyline, dine in Al Muntaha, a restaurant on the 27th floor with views of the Gulf.

After dinner, grab a drink in the sleek Skyview bar.

Or sit outside at the bar overlooking the outdoor pool.

To relax, head to the tranquil indoor infinity pool which overlooks the Persian Gulf.

Of course there's a full fitness centre here too. But instead of watching TV while on the treadmill, you can watch the boats float by in the Gulf.

Now check out another incredible hotel.

I Was Totally Blown Away By Singapore's Infinity Skyscraper Pool >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.