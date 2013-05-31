Take A Tour Of The World's Most Luxurious Hotel

The Burj Al Arab calls itself the “World’s Most Luxurious Hotel”—and for good reason.
With 202 luxurious duplex suites, four swimming pools, a private beach club, personalised butler service, and airport transfers in a Rolls Royce, Mercedes, or helicopter, it stands out in almost every way for its over-the-top luxury.
They even recently unveiled solid 24-carat gold iPads, which serve as a “virtual concierge” for guests.
The hotel is filled with over-the-top luxuries that may seem extravagant, but when you’re paying $1,500 per night (the starting rate for a double room), you expect the ultimate in luxury—and Burj Al Arab delivers.
Inside, the building feels grand and spacious. The colourful lobby area is influenced by Islamic design aesthetics.
Some suites, like this Diplomatic Suite, come with giant sitting rooms where you can entertain guests.
But there's really no reason to eat in your room when you can dine in the hotel's fine-dining restaurants, like Al Mahara.
There's a floor-to-ceiling aquarium inside the restaurant. Watch the fish swim by as you dine on delicacies like caviar, oysters, and lobster. Main dishes cost anywhere from $70 to $250.
Or if you'd rather look at the city skyline, dine in Al Muntaha, a restaurant on the 27th floor with views of the Gulf.
Of course there's a full fitness centre here too. But instead of watching TV while on the treadmill, you can watch the boats float by in the Gulf.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.