Take A Tour Of The World's Most Luxurious Hotel

The Burj Al Arab calls itself the “World’s Most Luxurious Hotel”—and for good reason.



With 202 luxurious duplex suites, four swimming pools, a private beach club, personalised butler service, and airport transfers in a Rolls Royce, Mercedes, or helicopter, it stands out in almost every way for its over-the-top luxury.

They even recently unveiled solid 24-carat gold iPads, which serve as a “virtual concierge” for guests.

The hotel is filled with over-the-top luxuries that may seem extravagant, but when you’re paying $1,500 per night (the starting rate for a double room), you expect the ultimate in luxury—and Burj Al Arab delivers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.