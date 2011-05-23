Burj al-Arab advertises on TV for the first time

Better known as the most luxurious hotel in the world, the Burj Al Arab does not need to advertise – ever. But it seems that the Jumeirah Group is having a change of heart. It certainly cannot be the occupancy rates, which remains in their mid to high eighties; but probably a way of ensuring that the Burj remains in the news.



The Burj Al Arab skyscraper features 202 luxury hotel suites which range from 170 to 780 square metres with a rain shower and a Jacuzzi in each suite, as well as six award-winning signature restaurants, the Sinbad’s Kids Club and conference and banqueting venues.

Without further ado, I give you the first TV advertisement aptly titled ‘ Leave the Ordinary Behind’ of what is perhaps the most luxurious hotel in the world –

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

