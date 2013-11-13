Burglary Suspects Get Arrested After Police Spot Their Photo On Instagram

Police in Rocklin, Calif. tracked down and arrested four suspected car thieves on Sunday after investigators found an Instagram

photo of them posing with $US120 worth of foodat Carl’s Jr, Sacramento Bee reports.

Four different vehicles were broken into between 9 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, with thieves grabbing GPS units, wallets, and other items left out. It was only an hour later that one of the victims noticed her credit card having been used at Carl’s Jr.

Fox40 has more:

Officers spoke with the manager of the restaurant, who remembered a credit card being used for a rather large drive-thru order. She described the vehicle to police and said that she may have recognised one of the people in the car as a local high school student, and that photos may have been uploaded to Instagram. After finding that Instagram account, officers saw the photos of the giant order. Police also say they learned the suspected burglars would return to Rocklin Sunday evening.

“They came through and they said they would pay for the person behind them,” the manager told SacBee.

The four apparently worked up quite an appetite, since they ordered just about everything on the menu — five $US6 burgers, five shakes, three barbecue chicken quesadillas, and much, much more, according to SacBee.

All four were charged with auto burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and unauthorised use of a personal ID, according to Fox40.

