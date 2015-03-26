Burglary suspect arrested after he sent a Snapchat from his hiding spot

Police found a man wanted for home burglary hiding in a cabinet after he posted on Snapchat that he was there, Maine’s Morning Sentinel reports.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Christopher Wallace, 24, for several weeks.

In January, Wallace allegedly stole a cast iron wood stove and a propane cook stove from a campsite, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Then, on Sunday, Wallace used Snapchat to say he was back at his home. It’s not clear who tipped off police to the Snap, or whether Wallace posted it as a Snapchat Story or sent it to specific friends on the app.

After Wallace sent out the update, someone who saw the Snap told the police, who showed up at Wallace’s house to find him. But they couldn’t locate him until Wallace sent out a second Snap saying he was hiding in a cabinet and knew police were after him, per the Morning Sentinel.

Wallace has been charged with theft, burglary, and violating conditions of release, and he’s now in custody, Maine’s MyFox8.com reports.

Of course, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has been keeping tabs on the situation on its Facebook page.

“A search of the kitchen cabinets turned up some food, some pots and pans, and also a pair of feet. The pair of feet just so happened to be attached to a person, and that person was Christopher Wallace,” according to a post published on the Facebook page. “He was removed from the cabinet, and placed under arrest. All of that, brings me to the moral of the story. Always remain humble, my friends.”

Here’s the animated post updating the public on Wallace’s arrest.

Posted by Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 23, 2015

Read CentralMaine.com’s full report here.

