Burglar Drives A BMW Through Apple Store Windows

Nicholas Carlson

If you’re pre-ordering the new iPhone 5 online, you’re going to have to wait two weeks for your new gadget to show up.

Some people are less patient.

Take the fellas in the video below. The Riverside Press-Enterprise has the story of how they drove a BMW through an Apple Store window storefront, and proceeded to snatch up all kinds of gadgets.

Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.