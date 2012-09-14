Burglar Drives A BMW Through Apple Store Windows

If you’re pre-ordering the new iPhone 5 online, you’re going to have to wait two weeks for your new gadget to show up.
Some people are less patient.
Take the fellas in the video below. The Riverside Press-Enterprise has the story of how they drove a BMW through an Apple Store window storefront, and proceeded to snatch up all kinds of gadgets.
Watch:
