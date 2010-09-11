Clever Burglars Using Facebook To Learn When It's Safe To Rob Your Home

Remember the bad old days, when burglars actually had to case your house to figure out if you were home or not?



No more.

Thanks to Facebook, they can just browse Facebook to figure out when it’s safe to go kick down your door:

NECN (via Erick Schonfeld at TechCrunch):

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire say they’ve busted a burglary ring in which the suspects targeted Facebook users.

Police say they recovered more than $100,000 worth of property, allegedly stolen by three men.

In all there were more than 50 break-ins. Police say the thieves targeted people who posted their locations on their Facebook profiles. They started striking when the users weren’t home.

(Erick concludes that the burglars were using Facebook’s new location service “Places” to see where people were. Based on the report, it seems more likely that the robbers were just reading people’s Facebook profile information).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.