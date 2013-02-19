Burger King's Twitter Got Hacked And Tweeted Crazy McDonald's Messages

Burger King’s Twitter account got hacked for more than an hour and tweeted out some crazy McDonald’s messages.



The hackers changed @BurgerKing’s name to “McDonalds.”

Hacker group Anonymous took responsibility for the prank. The tweet calls the hacking “#OPMadCow.”

Burger King told the Associated Press that the account had been hacked, and it plans to post an apology later today. The spokesman said he hopes the account will be up and running soon.

Here’s what the Twitter page looked like:

Photo: Twitter

Here are some tweets:

Photo: Twitter

Here’s where “Anonymous” takes responsibility:

Photo: Burger King Twitter

Here’s what Anonymous has to say:

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

The account was just suspended. The Burger King Twitter has amassed more than 20,000 additional followers since the hacking started.

Here’s what happens when you try to visit the page now:

Photo: Twitter

Anonymous just tweeted this photo with the message “The king of the internet.”

Photo: Anonymous

The social media specialist at Wendy’s chimed in:

Photo: Twitter

