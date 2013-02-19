Burger King's Twitter Hack Is A PR Disaster For The Company

Kirsten Acuna

Someone has hacked Burger King’s official Twitter feed and changed it to McDonalds. 

Everything from the page’s logo to its header image has been altered to reflect its rival company.

burger king mcdonalds

Photo: @BurgerKing / Twitter

No one from Burger King has appeared to catch on yet, but a quick read through the tweets shows that it’s a PR disaster for the company.

Here are a few damaging tweets rolling out from the account:

@YourAnonNews is appearing to take credit for the hack. Follow updates here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.