Burger King's Twitter Hack Is A PR Disaster For The Company

Someone has hacked Burger King’s official Twitter feed and changed it to McDonalds.



Everything from the page’s logo to its header image has been altered to reflect its rival company.

Photo: @BurgerKing / Twitter

No one from Burger King has appeared to catch on yet, but a quick read through the tweets shows that it’s a PR disaster for the company.

Here are a few damaging tweets rolling out from the account:

This is why we were sold to @mcdonalds! All of our employees crush and sniff percocets in the bathrooms =[ @dfnctsc twitter.com/BurgerKing/sta… — McDonalds (@BurgerKing) February 18, 2013

Try our new BK(℠) Bath Salt! 99% Pure MDPV! Buy a Big Mac, get a gram free! @dfnctsc @tshyne @mcdonalds twitter.com/BurgerKing/sta… — McDonalds (@BurgerKing) February 18, 2013

@YourAnonNews is appearing to take credit for the hack. Follow updates here.

