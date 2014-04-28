Burger King Is Bringing Back The Subservient Chicken [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Burger King is bringing back its famous Subservient Chicken on the 10th anniversary of the campaign to plug the new Chicken Big King. BK took out a half-page ad in newspapers asking people if they have seen the Subservient Chicken, who was part of a ground-breaking interactive ad campaign in 2004 that allowed visitors to a website to type in commands that an on-camera person in a chicken suit would then appear to act out. BK plans to follow the “Wanted” ads with a video on what happens to internet celebrities after their 15 minutes of fame are up.

Ad-tech company RadiumOne fired its CEO Gurbaksh Chahal after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanours for battery and domestic violence. Chahal, who was allegedly caught on tape hitting his girlfriend 117 times in a half hour, wrote a blog post saying his board of directors turned on him due to social media pressure, even after he’d made them all a lot of money in the past.

But as Digiday points out, Chahal likely still owns a large stake in the company, as RadiumOne’s press release announcing his firing did not mention him divesting shares. As a result, the company’s customers still could face pressure to stop using its services.

Instagram is testing video ads from some of its first advertising partners like Levi’s and Ben & Jerry’s.

Ad Age looks at the New York Times’ video offerings ahead of the outlet’s NewFronts presentation. NYT is launching a new video series in which members of the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe read legal transcripts word for word.

Adweek reports that A-B InBev is contacting agencies about its North American media buying business, currently handled by Starcom.

The video ad serving company Vindico claims in a new report that 11% of the ads it serves are seen only by bots.

AgencySpy reports that TBWA\Chiat\Day LA head of social Larry Lac is leaving to join Havas New York, and the agency’s executive director of integrated production, Richard O’Neill, left earlier this month.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.