Burger King is copying one of McDonald's most famous menu items

Burger King is adding a minty take on a famous seasonable shake to the menu, with the new Oreo Irish Mint Shake.

The Oreo Irish Mint Shake is a variation on Burger King’s existing Oreo Shake, with added minty flavour. The company announced it was adding the new shake to the menu for a limited time on Wednesday.

For customers experiencing déjà vu — yes, this Irish treat does sound a bit like McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, an iconic, green minty shake only available seasonally at the fast-food chain. Of course, this shake distinguishes itself with the Oreo crumbles. Plus, McDonald’s Shamrock Shake isn’t currently on the menu (it usually rolls out around St. Patrick’s Day) so there isn’t a chance for a side-by-side taste test… yet.

In addition to the new shake, Burger King is also introducing two other limited-time-offerings: the Dr. Pepper Shake and Jalapeño Chicken Fries.

“Our guests can’t get enough of our spicy menu items not to mention our Chicken Fries so we’re giving them more of both with this new addition to our Chicken Fries lineup,” Alex Macedo, Burger King’s president for North America, said in a statement. “And if our Jalapeño Chicken Fries get a little too hot, our Dr Pepper Shake or Oreo Irish Mint Shake is the perfect way to cool off.”

Chicken fries and spicy flavours have in the past proven to be guaranteed wins for Burger King. Two of the chain’s most successful menu launches in 2015 were Fiery Chicken Fries and the Extra Long Jalapeño Cheeseburger.

