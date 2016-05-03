Burger King is bringing out a new weapon to beat McDonald's and Taco Bell in the fast-food breakfast battles

Burger King The Egg-Normous Breakfast Burrito

Burger King is debuting a new breakfast item that looks like it would fit right in on Taco Bell’s menu.

The fast-food chain launched the Egg-Normous Breakfast Burrito on Tuesday, reports Bloomberg.

The new menu item seems to target extremely-hungry morning customers, as it is packed with sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, cheese, and spicy cream sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Locations across the US will be selling the burrito for the suggested price of $3.49.

The Egg-Normous Breakfast Burrito launch comes at a time when the breakfast competition is once again heating up in the fast-food industry.

Burger King has been tinkering with its breakfast menu recently, reports Bloomberg, adding a supreme breakfast hoagie to the menu and cutting English muffin sandwiches.

Other chains are trying to attract customers with major deals. For the entire month of May, Subway is giving away free breakfast flatbreads when customers buy a sub sandwich before 9 a.m.

In March, Taco Bell launched a $1 breakfast menu,

featuring items such as a breakfast burrito, a two-pack of Cinnabon Delights, and a mini skillet bowl.

“While dollar menus disappear across America, Taco Bell is continuing to reinvent breakfast with delicious and unique menu items only Taco Bell can provide, with 10 items for $1 each,” Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, a sly reference to McDonald’s decision to ditch the dollar menu two years ago.

Later in March, McDonald’s began testing a breakfast version of its successful McPick 2 deal.

The McPick 2 has served as McDonald’s most recent replacement for the Dollar Menu, as the company works to win back customers by presenting itself as a value-centric chain.

These deals and new menu item attempt to counter one of the biggest breakfast game changers in recent memory: McDonald’s all-day breakfast, which launched in October. The chain’s all-day breakfast helped drive a 5.4% increase in same-store sales at US locations in the first quarter — and is clearly forcing the competition to step up its breakfast game.

NOW WATCH: A breakfast artist turns celebrities into amazing pancake art



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.