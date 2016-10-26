A Burger King restaurant has a Halloween costume that expertly slams McDonald's

A Burger King location in Queens, New York has a Halloween costume that perfectly pokes fun at the fast-food chain’s biggest rival.

The location’s costume is a ghostly McDonald’s, covered with a “sheet” with the word “McDonald’s” spray painted on top.

The icing on the cake: a sign that reads, “Just kidding, we still flame grill our burgers” — a snide shout out to the chain’s differing styles of burger preparation.

By day, the location isn’t quite as spooky, but still represents an impressive commitment from a franchisee to getting into the Halloween holiday spirit.

As McDonald’s is forced to hide Ronald after a rash of creepy clown sightings, this may be the biggest McDonald’s Halloween costume that America sees this year. To quote Burger King, “Booooo!”

