A Burger King restaurant has a Halloween costume that expertly slams McDonald's

A Burger King location in Queens, New York has a Halloween costume that perfectly pokes fun at the fast-food chain’s biggest rival.
The location’s costume is a ghostly McDonald’s, covered with a “sheet” with the word “McDonald’s” spray painted on top.
The icing on the cake: a sign that reads, “Just kidding, we still flame grill our burgers” — a snide shout out to the chain’s differing styles of burger preparation.
By day, the location isn’t quite as spooky, but still represents an impressive commitment from a franchisee to getting into the Halloween holiday spirit.
As McDonald’s is forced to hide Ronald after a rash of creepy clown sightings, this may be the biggest McDonald’s Halloween costume that America sees this year. To quote Burger King, “Booooo!”
