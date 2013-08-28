Burger King is going to start selling a french fry burger for $US1.

The burger will go for sale in September and will be available throughout the fall, the company told The Associated Press.

The sandwich is a classic burger with four french fries on top.

The french fry burger is designed to compete with McDonald’s, which has aggressively expanded its value menu in an attempt to win over cash-strapped customers.

“McDonald’s in particular has stepped up advertising for its Dollar Menu, which now features its Grilled Onion Cheddar Burger and a more substantial McDouble, which has two patties and a slice of cheese,” the AP writes. “That forced Burger King and Wendy’s to adjust their tactics earlier this year to stress value more clearly as well. Burger King, for example, has offered any two sandwiches for $US5 and a Junior Whopper for $US1.29.”

The concoction clocks in at 360 calories.

