Burger King used photos of real restaurant fires in its latest campaign to show it always 'flame-grills' its burgers

Burger King’s latest print ad campaign shows its restaurants on fire — a consequence, according to the ads, of the fast food chain always flame-grilling its burgers.

The photos in its three ads show firemen putting out fires at restaurants in Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Italy. It’s no Photoshop — these restaurants actually caught fire.

The campaign was created by the Miami creative shop David and is based on research that found since 1954, more Burger King restaurants burned down than any other fast-food chain. The campaign’s tagline is: “Flame Grilled since 1954.”

This Burger King in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania, which you can watch up in flames here, just reopened in November, according to Lancaster Online:

Five employees and two customers were inside this Albany, Oregon restaurant when it caught fire on a weekend, according to the Albany Democrat-Herald:

According to Stripes, a mistakenly closed breaker switch caused this January 2004 fire at a Burger King on the US military base in Aviano, Italy:

