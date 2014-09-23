Burger King Japan's Black Burgers Look Unbelievably Gross In Real Life

Burger King recently launched two new hamburgers in Japan that feature black buns and cheese with matching squid ink black sauce.

Ads, like the one below, made the burgers look pretty unappetizing.

But the burgers, known as the Kuro Diamond and Kuro Pearl, look even worse in reality.

Here are some examples:

And here’s a close up shot of my friend’s black hamburger at Burger King in Osaka, Japan :3 pic.twitter.com/JJES5jn0ry

— Kallisti (@Kallisti) September 19, 2014

To achieve the black colouring , Burger King dyed the buns and cheese with bamboo charcoal and mixed the meat with black pepper.

The burgers, which hit Burger King’s Japan locations on Friday, are selling for approximately 690 yen ($6.40) and 480 yen ($4.50).

Reviews of the new menu items are mixed.

“If you can get past the shocking colour, it’s not bad,” writes the Associated Press

.

Customer Julien Tirode told the AP: “I’m a little disappointed because to me, it has no special taste or anything. Yes, the burger is black, the cheese is black, there’s little black stuff in the meat, but (other than that) that, there’s nothing special to me.”

