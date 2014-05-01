Burger King's Big Mac Clone Could Be Threatening McDonald's

Burger King’s Big Mac copycat is appealing to cash-strapped shoppers.

The fast food chain recently reversed declining sales — thanks in part to the new sandwich, writes Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

The “Big King,” which is strikingly similar to McDonald’s Big Mac, did so well that Burger King added a chicken version.

The sandwich is also seen as a better value. At $US3.69, it’s priced similarly to the Big Mac. But the Big King has 0.8 additional ounces of beef.

To compete with Burger King and others, McDonald’s will have to focus on promotions and value, according to Businessweek.

The Big King isn’t the first McDonald’s copycat Burger King has released.

The chain also released a McRib-like sandwich last year.

