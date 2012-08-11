It Took 9 Months For Burger King To Come Up With Its New, $750 Million Strategy

Photo: joo0ey/Flickr

Burger King has been ailing lately, so it hired a team to turn things around.At its helm is Steve Wiborg, president of Burger King North America. He and his crew spent a long time trying to piece together the appropriate strategy.



Exactly how long did it take?

It took roughly nine months of “intensive brainstorming sessions,” according to Jordan Melnick at QSR Magazine.

That’s some serious planning. They looked at every single menu item, redesigned stores, revamped marketing and much more.

“I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the engagement that you get from your employees when you make them part of the process and not just the execution part of the process,” Wiborg told Smart Business.

Here’s the basic gist of the four-pillar strategy they came up with:

Menu — It’s totally redoing the menu, adding smoothies, salads, wraps and much more to broaden its consumer base.

Operations — Burger King is changing the way it deals with franchisees, adding liaisons and committees so that they could work much more closely together.

Renovations — Thousands of Burger King restaurants are getting enhancements like digital menu boards, new uniforms and new packaging.

Marketing — The Burger King mascot is gone. He has been replaced with a bunch of celebrities like Sofia Vergara and Salma Hayek to appeal to a wider range of people.

