Burger King workers are mysteriously being tricked into smashing store windows

Burger King workers across the country are being tricked into smashing the windows of restaurants and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Workers at three separate Burger King restaurants have reported getting calls from someone claiming to be a police or fire official saying that a gas leak could cause an explosion if employees didn’t immediately smash out the buildings’ windows, USA Today reports.

After getting the calls, employees at all three restaurants started frantically breaking windows.

It first happened in February at a Burger King in Morro Bay, California, and the restaurant manager responded by driving his car into the building.

A similar call at a Shawnee, Oklahoma Burger King last Thursday prompted employees to smash $10,000 worth of windows.

The following day, a Burger King in Coon Rapids, Minnesota got a call and the employees also started destroying windows. The frenzy was caught on video.

“It’s nothing I ever came across so I didn’t know what to do,” Ethan Grewe, an employee at the Minnesota Burger King, told WCCO-TV. “I guess I was a little scared. My other co-workers were doing it so I just followed along.”

USA Today notes that the prank has been used on employees at other fast-food chains, as well.

Jack In The Box employees smashed out windows at a restaurant in Tucson in February and Wendy’s employees fell for the trick in January.

Burger King has told its employees that they should call 911 and exit the building if they get calls about a gas leak in the future.

