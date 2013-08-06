Burger King Worker Receives 'Strict Reprimand' After Posting A Gross Photo At Work

A Burger King Japan employee was punished after he posted a photo of himself laying on bags of hamburger buns.

The photo was posted by now-inactive Twitter user @inotayuta, Kotaku reported.

The picture shows the employee sprawled out on hamburger buns next to a disturbing-looking bucket.

“How many Whopper Juniors do you think I’ve made?” the tweet said, according to Kotaku. “See if you can figure out it for yourself.”

While the source of the photo has been deleted, it’s still making rounds on Twitter:

The employee received a “strict reprimand” for the photos, Burger King Japan told Kotaku, adding that the buns weren’t served to customers.

The incident is just the latest in a string of nauseating photos posted by fast food workers.

