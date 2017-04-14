Burger King is defying Google's attempt to stifle its latest ad in epic corporate feud

YouTube/Burger King Burger King’s new ad has a major flaw.

Burger King and Google got into a feud Wednesday over the fast-food chain’s latest TV ad, and Burger King came out victorious.

The Burger King ad triggered Google Home devices to recite the definition of a Whopper.

Burger King debuted the ad online on Wednesday, before airing it on TV, and Google swiftly shut it down by disabling the ad’s prompt from triggering its devices.

Google used the ad’s audio to disable it.

So Burger King responded by secretly tweaking the ad’s audio so it could circumvent Google, and still trigger the home devices.

The tweak was very slight, but it worked, and the ad — which aired during Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday — successfully prompted Google Home to recite the Whopper definition.

The Google feud wasn’t the only snafu Burger King encountered with its new ad.

The ad pulls the definition of a Whopper from Wikipedia, and on Wednesday, people were editing the page to say that the burger was made of ingredients like a “medium-sized child,” instead of beef patty, and that it contains the toxic chemical Cyanide.

Wikipedia locked the page from additional edits ahead of the ad’s TV launch, however, so the definition written by Burger King was recited as planned.

On Thursday, the new ad was still successfully triggering Google Home devices, according to a test by Business Insider.

