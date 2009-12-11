Burger King Uses A Woman Dancing In The Shower To Sell Breakfast

Burger King’s ad department cooked up a new crazy ad campaign to get people men in the UK interested in breakfast.



It’s called Burger King Presents… Singing In The Shower. And, no, that’s not a clever title. It’s quite literal.

Every morning at 9:30 AM, Burger King broadcasts a young woman dancing in a bikini in the shower and singing songs.

How does Burger King defend this sexist advert? It says women don’t eat breakfast.

AdAge/Gawker: A Burger King spokesman explained the blatantly male bias of the campaign. He said, “Our research showed that breakfast is a male-centric audience for Burger King; it doesn’t resonate as well with women — we are targeting the people who are buying breakfast.”

Sorry fellas, unlike the Subservient Chicken, you can’t tell her what to do.

