Burger King Used A 3D Printer To Make A Hands-Free Whopper Holder

In consideration of all those consumers who think eating a fast food burger just takes too much effort, Burger King managed to make Whopper consumption even easier.



In honour of its 50th year in Puerto Rico, the local Burger King chain created a hands-free Whopper holder that it gave to 50 loyal BK fans.

While this might seem like the laziest invention of all time, Burger King’s promotional video implies otherwise. Apparently a hands-free Whopper holder only increases your productivity:

The coolest part of the invention? It was made using a 3D printer.

Now that’s progress.

