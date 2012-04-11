Burger King Used 2,548 Packets Of Hot Sauce To Make This Billboard

Photo: Y&R

Burger King erected a billboard made out of 2,548 hot sauce packets in Turkey.In a word: awesome.



The street art, by Young & Rubicam Istanbul, combines used and full packets to create a pixelated image of what happens to a man’s face when he tries said hot sauce.

This billboard certainly beats Burger King’s recent U.S. commercial, created by Mother NY. which featured Mary J. Blige rhapsodizing about fried chicken.

Ever since Wendy’s ousted BK as the number two burger chain (McDonald’s remains No.1) Burger King has been scrambling to recreate its image.

In a presentation titled “Justice is a dish best served flame broiled,” investor Bill Ackman outlined marketing plans to attract a wider audience with food-focused messaging.

The hot sauce billboard takes that mission literally, and we like it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.