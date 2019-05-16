Plant-based 'meat' is conquering fast food. Here's where you can get meat substitutes like the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Taco.

Richard Drew / Associated Press A plant-based patty by Impossible Foods meant to taste and bleed like beef.

Plant-based meat alternatives are making inroads into the fast-food and casual-dining markets.

Impossible Foods announced in May it had raised $US300 million in a new funding round. Earlier that month, Beyond Meat went public and saw its stock jump 163% on its first day of trading.

On Monday, Denny’s became the latest chain to add a plant-based option to its menu with the debut of a Beyond Burger at 28 Los Angeles locations.

Here are 17 major chains where you can buy plant-based versions of your fast-food favourites.

After two years of testing the waters, fast-food companies are finally ready to embrace plant-based meat substitutes, with popular chains including Burger King and White Castle leading the charge.

Denny’s became the latest major chain to add a plant-based option to its menu on Monday, announcing the immediate launch of a Beyond Burger at Los Angeles locations and a nationwide rollout in 2020. Other chains that have recently jumped on the plant-based bandwagon include Dunkin’, Hardee’s, and Little Caesars.

Boosted by Burger King’s commitment to its product, Impossible Foods announced in May it had raised $US300 million in a new funding round. This came hot on the heels of its competitor Beyond Meat’s explosive initial public offering. Both companies have faced product shortages as consumer demand continues to rise and the product category enters the mainstream.

Here are some of the biggest fast-food and casual-dining chains that now offer plant-based meat alternatives:

White Castle

White Castle White Castle’s Impossible Slider.

What: Impossible Slider

Where: Participating White Castle locations nationwide

In April 2018, White Castle became an early fast-food adopter in the new wave of plant-based burgers. The company is still experimenting with new flavour combinations featuring a patty made by Impossible Foods, such as the BBQ Impossible Slider it unveiled in April 2019.

Burger King

Burger King Burger King’s Impossible Whopper.

What: Impossible Whopper

Where: 7,000+ Burger King locations nationwide

This past April, Burger King began testing its new Impossible Whopper at 58 locations in St. Louis, to resounding success. On August 1, the chain announced a national rollout for the Impossible Whopper at over 7,000 Burger Kings across the country.



McDonald’s

What: P.L.T. Burger

Where: 28 locations in Canada

McDonald’s finally entered the plant-based game in late September with the “Plant. Lettuce. Tomato.” or P.L.T. Burger, which debuted at select locations in Southern Ontario for a 12-week test run. The P.L.T. Burger is made with Beyond Meat but is not vegan as it is cooked on the same grill as beef burgers.

A&W Canada

A&W Canada A&W Canada’s Beyond Meat Burger.

What: Beyond Burger

Where: All A&W locations across Canada

A&W, the second-biggest burger chain in Canada after McDonald’s, announced in June 2018 that it would offer Beyond Meat’s plant-based patty at all of its restaurants starting on July 9 of that year. In March 2019, A&W added a Beyond Meat Sausage & Egger to its menu, a sign the company is continuing to expand its plant-based meat alternatives.

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe Hard Rock Cafe’s Impossible Burger.

What: Impossible Burger

Where: 40 locations in the United States

Hard Rock Cafe has been serving Impossible Burgers at all of its company-owned US locations since December.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory The Cheesecake Factory’s Impossible Burger.

What: Impossible Burger

Where: Nationwide locations

The Cheesecake Factory has offered its rendition of the Impossible Burger at locations nationwide since August 2018.

Qdoba

Qdoba Qdoba’s Impossible Taco.

What: Impossible tacos, burritos and bowls

Where: All 730 Qdoba locations

Qdoba rolled out Impossible tacos and bowls nationwide in May 2019, and in October added Impossible fajita bowls and burritos to the menu.

Red Robin

What: Impossible Burger

Where: All Red Robin locations in the US

Red Robin added the Impossible Burger to the menu at all of its more than 570 locations on April Fools’ Day this year. But the chain’s relationship with the meatless burger is no joke – you can put the Impossible Burger patty on any Red Robin gourmet burger in lieu of a standard beef patty.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays TGI Fridays’ Beyond Meat Burger.

What: Beyond Burger

Where: 469 participating locations

After a test at select locations in October 2017, TGI Fridays added Beyond Meat’s Beyond Burger to its menu at 469 locations in January 2018. The Beyond Burger patty can be substituted for a beef patty in any of the chain’s burgers.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. Carl’s Jr.’s Beyond Famous Star

What: Beyond Famous Star, Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger

Where: Participating locations

The Beyond Famous Star cemented its place on Carl’s Jr.’s menu after a successful trial run in January, according to Food & Wine. After its success, the chain added another Beyond option to its menu: the Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger. You can also substitute the Beyond patty for any chicken or beef burger menu item.

Del Taco

Del Taco Del Taco’s Beyond Tacos.

What: Beyond Taco

Where: All 580 Del Taco locations across the country

Since April 25, Del Taco has offered Beyond Meat as a meat-filling substitute for any item on its menu. You can get tacos, burritos, nachos, and fries with Beyond Meat seasoned to taste exactly like its seasoned beef filling.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza Blaze Pizza’s Vegan Spicy Chorizo Topping.

What: Vegan Spicy Chorizo Topping

Where: Any Blaze Pizza location

As part of its Earth Day initiative, Blaze Pizza added a vegan Spicy Chorizo protein to its list of toppings. This in-house creation was designed by Blaze’s executive chef, Bradford Kent, and is available at no extra charge.

Dunkin’

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Dunkin’s Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich.

What: Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Where: Nationwide

Dunkin’ said it aims to “democratize trends” by partnering with Beyond Meat. The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich is available nationwide after a test run in Manhattan.



Little Caesars

Little Caesars Little Caesars’ Impossible Supreme Pizza.

What: Impossible Supreme Pizza

Where: Florida, New Mexico, and Washington State

In May Little Caesars became the first national pizza chain to test a plant-based “meat.” Impossible Foods’ sausage is available as a topping in three test markets, and if it does well, it might get a nationwide rollout.

Fatburger

Fatburger Fatburger’s Impossible Fatburger.

What: Impossible Fatburger

Where: All US Fatburger locations

California-based Fatburger was one of the first public chains to sell the Impossible Burger in all of its US locations. You can also top your Impossible Burger with vegan Daiya cheese at select Fatburger locations.

Hardee’s

Courtesy of Hardee’s Hardee’s Beyond Sausage Biscuit and Original Beyond Thickburger.

What: Beyond Sausage Biscuit and Original Beyond Thickburger

Where: Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kansas City, Missouri

Hardee’s announced on October 9 that it would be testing its plant-based options in two markets for a limited time starting October 16. Sister chain Carl’s Jr was one of the first to offer a plant-based option nationwide, rolling out its Beyond Famous Star at 1,100 restaurants in January.

Denny’s

Courtesy of Denny’s Denny’s Beyond Burger.

What: Beyond Burger

Where: Los Angeles now, nationwide in 2020

Denny’s announced on October 28 that its new Beyond Burger would be available at all Los Angeles locations immediately. The plant-based burger will also become available nationwide in 2020.

