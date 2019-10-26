Burger King taunts Chick-fil-A after Kanye West releases 'Closed on Sunday'

Burger King appeared to taunt Chick-fil-A on Friday over Kanye West’s new song about the fried-chicken chain.

“Open on Sunday,” Burger King tweeted Friday afternoon from its main Twitter account.

Hours earlier, West had released his newest album, “Jesus is King,” which features a track called “Closed on Sunday” that references Chick-fil-A by name.

open on sunday — Burger Town (@BurgerKing) October 25, 2019

“Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A,” West sings. “You’re my number one, with the lemonade. Raise our sons, train them in the faith. Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake.”

Chick-fil-A declined to comment on the song to Business Insider’s Kate Taylor.

“Closing our business on Sunday, the Lord’s Day, is our way of honouring God and showing our loyalty to Him,” Chick-fil-A’s founder, Truett Cathy, wrote in his book “Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People.”

