Burger King is rumoured to be developing a new slushie out of a '90s soda with a cult following

If you miss ’90s soda legend Surge, you might want to plan on visiting Burger King in the next few weeks.

The burger chain is planning on adding a frozen Surge beverage to the menu from November 16 to January 31, an anonymous tipster told Foodbeast. The leaked internal materials show a neon green slushie, coloured the unique shade synonymous with Surge.

Vault, another discontinued highly-caffeinated beverage with a cult following, is also rumoured to make its return on Burger King’s menu.

Intrigued Vault lovers can even get the nutrition facts about the drink on Burger King’s website. According to Foodbeast, Frozen Surge’s nutritional information was previously also listed, but has since been pulled, probably in an attempt to maintain an element of secrecy surrounding the reveal.

Burger King did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Surge was released by Coca-Cola in the 90s and pulled from shelves in 2002 due to low sales. However, in the decade the drink was unavailable, uber fans organised efforts online to bring back the drink.

In September 2014, Coke listened to these fans’ efforts and released 12-packs of Surge on Amazon. The company began test-marketing Surge in February and re-released the soda across the Eastern US in September.

